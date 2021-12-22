Stratford and Warwick councillors meet in the middle to mark historic merger vote

Following last week’s vote in favour of a merger by Stratford and Warwick district councillors, a formal submission has now been sent to parliament requesting permission to create a South Warwickshire District Council.

Left to Right: Cllr Susan Juned (SDC Group Leader Liberal Democrats), Cllr Tony Jefferson, Cllr Andrew Day, Cllr Judith Falp (WDC Group Leader Whitnash Residents’ Association), Cllr Alan Boad (WDC Group Leader Liberal Democrats). (53893751)

The formal submission document was sent to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, requesting his permission for a full political merger.

Stratford’s vote took place at Elizabeth House on Monday 13th December, where 26 councillors voted in favour of the merger with three against and two abstaining. The same vote in Warwick saw its councillors slightly less enthusiastic but still approve the merger, with 23 voting in favour, 12 voting against and five abstaining.

To mark the historic decision group leaders from both councils and across the political divide gathered on Tuesday (21st December) at the Longbridge Island, which borders the two districts.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “There have been a lot of changes in the almost 50 years since both district councils were created. We need to adapt to a changing world. Both sets of councillors recognised this. With this decision taken a lot of hard work will now begin to ensure the success of South Warwickshire and deliver benefits for residents. Exciting and challenging times ahead.”

If Mr Gove agrees with the proposals in the formal merger submission, it would create one of the biggest district councils in the country, providing services for a population of about 250,000 people across 1,260km2.

Further changes would see a merger of departments, reduction in costs and a complete overhaul of the current wards and councillor numbers.

Councillor Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council said: “This is a momentous day for both authorities and I am proud and delighted that councillors have given their overwhelming backing for us to start this journey together to build a strong and agile council to serve all our residents. We are optimistic that if agreed this will lead to a bright future for local government in South Warwickshire.”