Although the current version of Much Ado About Nothing feels like a refreshing break from the norm in being set in an African community, Stratford actually has a proud tradition of championing diverse representation.

American Ira Aldridge (1807-1867) was the first black actor known to have trodden the boards of a Stratford stage. When he visited in 1851 he spent eight days in the town, and performed seven plays at the Royal Shakespearean Theatre on Chapel Lane, including Othello.

Akiya Henry as Beatrice and Luke Wilson as Benedick. Photo IKIN YUM/RSC

He took time to visit the Birthplace, and interestingly included a quote from The Merchant of Venice when he signed the visitor’s book: “Mislike me not for my complexion, the shadowed livery of the burnished sun.”

Born in New York, Ira found it impossible to find work as an actor in the city due to the colour of his skin. He came to England in 1824 at the age of 17, and a year later made his debut playing Othello in London. He found further success by moving out of London to the provinces, he also became manager at Coventry Theatre in 1828.

Ira’s daughter Amanda became an opera singer and worked with Paul Robeson. Robeson – an actor and political activist famous for his deep singing voice – shot to fame in 1930 when he became the first black actor to perform the lead role in Othello since Aldridge. He repeated the role at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in 1959.

Ira Aldridge. Image: SBT

However, he was pipped to the post of being the first black actor to perform at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre – that honour goes to Edric Connor, who played a calypso-singing Gower in the 1958 production of Pericles.

Without these trailblazers the journey to having a predominantly black cast in Much Ado About Nothing may have taken a little longer.

1959 Paul Robeson as Othello. Photo: Angus McBean/RSC

“There is a long and proud tradition at the RSC of giving platform to the great black theatre artists,” acting artistic director Erica Whyman told the Herald.

“The RSC has always been at the forefront of challenging assumptions, of representing the communities we serve and of championing diversity and inclusion on our stages,” continued Erica. “So the casting of Much Ado About Nothing is not new or novel.”

There is a long roll call of seminal performances and productions that have continued to forge the way for diversity and acceptance at the company. A few notable recent ones include: Ray Fearon as Romeo (1997); Julius Caesar (2012, which had an entirely black cast); Paapa Essiedu as Hamlet (2016); 2012’s Much Ado About Nothing set in Delhi; 2017’s Snow in Midsummer with a British East Asian cast; and Josette Simon, a brilliant Cleopatra in 2017, and the first black actress at the RSC in 1982.

David Oyelowo as Henry VI, 2000. Photo: RSC

In 2012 David Oyelowo was cast as Henry VI, the first black RSC actor to play a king in one of Shakespeare’s history plays.

Recalling the production’s reception, artistic director Gregory Doran said: “Despite his critically acclaimed performance there were many who could not accept a black actor playing an English king, thus confusing history with drama. The outcry was deafening. Surely times have changed.”

Erica is extending an offer for any doubters that remain. She said: “It is incredibly important that our national stages are places to celebrate black talents.

“And that is an invitation to all audiences to come and see what extraordinary talent there is in the world.”