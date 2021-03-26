Stratford and Ilmington included among best places to live in the country

Stratford scene. (45542530)

STRATFORD-upon-Avon and Ilmington are two of the best places to live in Warwickshire, according to The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2021 rankings.

In its summary of Stratford, the Sunday Times article reads: "From sports clubs to swan wardens, this half-timbered riverside town has far more to recommend it than simply being the Bard’s home".

The Stratford Herald asked former mayor and Stratford Swan Warden, Cyril Bennis, a resident of the town for many years, why Stratford is so special?

"No where is perfect but when you reflect, when you look at our town it has a very special feel about it. We must remember how lovely it is to live in Stratford-upon-Avon; its people, its environment, its setting these are things that make it so beautiful - always", Mr Bennis said.

Ilmington was described as a "Cotswold gem" and "the honey-coloured centre is enchantingly picturesque as well as pleasingly practical".

The overall winner of Best Places to live 2021 was Stroud.