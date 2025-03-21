Stratford and Alcester libraries fight for national award after regional success

STRATFORD and Alcester libraries have been announced as the Regional and Country winner in the British Book Awards.

The nomination for the two libraries, which were entered in the Midlands region category together, highlighted their Chatterbooks for Reluctant Readers programme, which has also been recently shortlisted for a Reading Award by Libraries Connected. The programme is aimed at engaging with schoolchildren who may otherwise never attend their local library.

Stratford and Alcester libraries, which are run by Warwickshire County Council, are now among just ten other winners to be in the running for the prestigious Library of the Year award at The British Book Awards 2025.

Stratford library and Alcester library were joint winners.

The winner will be announced on 12th May.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, the council’s portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “This is fantastic news for Stratford and Alcester to be recognised on a national level, and I would once again like to congratulate our libraries staff who continue to deliver our enriching and vibrant library service offer. We are keeping our fingers crossed for the national Library of the Year award later in the spring but, whatever the outcome, we are already so proud of their achievement in winning the regional award.”