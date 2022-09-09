Stratford and Alcester events cancelled/postponed following death of The Queen

EVENTS due to take place this weekend are being cancelled or postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Alcester’s Heritage Open Days, on Saturday and Sunday, will no longer take place.

Event organiser Cllr Susan Juned said the cancellation was a mark of respect after hearing of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

She added that the town’s churches will be open for prayer, but the other sites will be closed.

Last year's dragon boat race on the River Avon Photo: Mark Williamson D10/9/21/9129. (59211407)

Sunday’s Dragon Boat Race in Stratford, which raises money for the Shakespeare Hospice, has been postponed.

The hospice said in a statement: “In light of the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and upon consultation with Stratford District Council, we have taken the decision to postpone this weekend’s Dragon Boat Race, on Sunday 11th September.

“We are working hard to find a new date for the event and will update you all as soon as we can.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

Stratford Town’s away fixture to Leiston on tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed.

The Pitching In Southern League said: "Further to this morning’s statement by the Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend, Friday 9th, Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th of September 2022 will not take place as a mark of respect to the Queen, the FA’s patron, and The Duke of Cornwall & Cambridge, FA president."

It added: "Currently, fixtures are planned to go ahead from Monday, 12th September, onwards, although we understand that no sporting event of any kind will be allowed to take place on the day of The Queen’s funeral, which is yet to be announced."

If you're event is cancelled, please email news@stratford-herald.com and we'll let our readers know.