Stratford among top areas for giving over 65s Covid vaccination

THE Stratford district has one of the highest rates for vaccinating people aged 65 and over, according to the latest estimates.

The figures, which are based on provisional data from NHS England and include vaccinations up to 28th February 28, show 32,794 in the district have been given a first Covid-19 jab.

Based on population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates, it would mean 99 per cent of the over 65s have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Only a few areas in the country are estimated to have vaccinated more of their over 65s population while some of the lowest estimated rates are in the capital.

Westminster was reportedly the lowest performer where 20,115 people aged 65 and over had been given a first vaccination, about 61 per cent of the population in that age group.

How other nearby areas are performing:

Figures show over 65 population vaccinated and (percentage of age group)