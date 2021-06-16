Stratford, Alcester and Shipston on Aldi's list for new supermarkets

An Aldi supermarket store (48269077)

ALDI has announced it is on the lookout for 11 new store locations in Warwickshire, including Stratford, Alcester, Shipston and Southam.

The supermarket chain, the UK’s fifth largest, said it has been on an expansion drive, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

It now wants to purchase freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development. Each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000sq ft store with around 110 parking spaces.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand."

Other Warwickshire locations on Aldi’s list include Warwick, Coventry, Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Rugby.