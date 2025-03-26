CALLING actors in and around Stratford- the Royal Shakespeare Company want to hear from you.

The RSC is reaching out to actors who live within a 25-mile radius of the town and inviting them to meet with their casting team. This is to expand their knowledge of actors living in the local area.

Two days of meetings with the team will take place on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 April 2025. The deadline for applications is 12pm on Sunday 13 April.

Royal Shakespeare Theatre on River Avon in Stratford upon Avon, UK. iStock image

If you are keen to apply, there are some criteria you’ll need to meet first. This is to have at least two paid professional credits, or have trained at an accredited drama school, be over 18 years of age and out of full-time education at point of application and live within a 25-mile radius of the RSC’s location in Stratford-upon-Avon (CV37 6BB).

Successful applicants will be contacted by the RSC and invited to attend a meeting with a member of the RSC Casting team, for which you will be asked to prepare a short Shakespeare monologue of your own choosing. The RSC added that any opportunities for actors under the age of 18 will be advertised separately.

To send in an application, visit https://www.rsc.org.uk/news/local-actors-call-out



