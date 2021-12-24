Stratford accessibility campaigner honoured with award

A DISABILITY campaigner in Stratford has been recognised with a Mayoral award highlighting her work in the town to become more accessible for everyone.

Elizabeth Dixon, who runs Accessible Stratford, was presented with the award by former mayor Cllr Tony Jackson at the Stratford Town Council Mayoral Event.

Elizabeth Dixon with Cllr Tony Jackson holding her Mayoral award. (53889568)

Elizabeth, a former officer with West Midlands Police who was injured on duty in a road traffic accident in 1986, was chosen to receive the award for continuing to campaign for businesses and organisations in Stratford to make their premises as accessible as possible for those with a range of disabilities.

She also advises Warwickshire County Council on issues like blue badge parking and installing dropped kerb,s and recently the district and town councils by writing accessibility statements for their upcoming events.

Elizabeth said: “I won the award mainly for doing what I’ve done for many years now – advising businesses on how to improve their accessibility, and campaigning in general to make the town more user-friendly and welcome for everyone including people with disabilities.

“It was lovely to receive the award, but in a way, I wish I didn’t have to do this anymore. I actually won a Mayoral award ten years ago for my campaigning, which shows Stratford still has a way to go before it’s truly accessible.

“That said, many businesses and streets in Stratford have improved over the years, and I think the town is much more inclusive than it used to be.

“I will continue to advise anyone for the foreseeable future – there’s always more to be done.”

Cllr Jackson said: "Elizabeth is always front and centre championing the cause for full inclusivity. The fact that we are still so far away from full inclusivity should be a sobering point of reflection for us all."

Meanwhile, Cllr Jackson also expressed his delight at raising £3,000 that was split between Stratford Boat Club's adaptive squad, ILEAP, Warwickshire Vision and Stratford Riding School for the Disabled during his tenure as Mayor.

It is traditional for the Mayor to select three charities they wish to support during their year. Cllr Jackson decided to take a different approach and choose three good causes: volunteers, people with disabilities, and exercise and wellbeing.

"Of everything I did during my year selecting people with disabilities as one of my good causes was the one decision that has most impacted most on both Mandy and myself," said Cllr Jackson.

"Meeting up with various organisations gave us a whole new perspective of the range of disabilities and their different needs."