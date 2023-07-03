Stratford a step closer to reintroducing parking permits for pensioners

PENSIONER parking permits have moved a step closer to being reintroduced in Stratford, it was confirmed today (Monday).

The passes, which will cost £50, will be available to district residents of state pension age and will allow up to four-hours of parking a day at the two car parks closest to Stratford town centre – Bridgeway multi-storey and Bridgeway surface car parks.

The previous £10 concessionary pass was scrapped in 2021 by Stratford District Council’s previous Conservative-run cabinet which said it was too costly.

At that time around 1,500 people were signed up to the scheme with many arguing the permit should be retained but the purchase price increased.

The permits will be for two car parks in Stratford.

At the local elections in May, the Liberal Democrats made it an election pledge to reintroduce the permits. After winning the election, the Lib Dems are delivering on that promise after agreeing the move at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio holder, said: “This was one of our main manifesto pledges and I am so pleased that we have been able to work with officers to look a bringing back this permit for residents.

“The reintroduction of the concessionary permit will allow cheaper parking for those residents of state pension age and encourage them to come into Stratford, as well as providing more affordable access to open spaces and leisure facilities.

“This is stage one of the process, and the proposal will now be subject to statutory consultation, so I hope that as many people make their comments known so that we can look to bring this permit back into operation as soon as possible.”

SDC added that both of the car parks chosen for the scheme have automatic number plate recognition systems while the multi-storey is also home to Stratford Shopmobility.

The next step is a 21-day statutory consultation.