THERE may be something haunting the cobblestones of Tudor World in Stratford in the dead of night next Tuesday (18th March).

But don’t worry, it’s not a spooky apparition, just a ghost tour guide sleeping out in the cold for the worthy veteran charity initiative, the Great Tommy Sleep Out.

Ernie Boxall, 75, who by day is one of Tudor World guides at the attraction is taking part in the fundraiser which supports veterans that are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now. He is doing the sponsored sleep out on the reputedly haunted 16th century cobblestone courtyard at Shrieve’s House, in Sheep Street, where Tudor World is based.

Mr Boxall said: “I am swapping my bed for a sleeping bag to raise vital funds and awareness for veterans who are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now. With every penny raised, the charity can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability”.

Ernie Boxall.

The British Legion-affliated initiative holds a place in the heart of Mr Boxall as the Royal British Legion helped his dad get through some difficult times. Mr Boxall also revealed that he found himself homeless for a few months a few years ago and knows how easily this can happen to anyone but in particular veterans.

The RBL also holds a place in the heart of owners Janet and John Ford of Tudor World as one of the young and talented people who used to work for them died recently at the age of just 35.

Janet said: “Amy Louise James was a beautiful and kind young woman and leaves behind a partner, young son and devoted family.

“Amy was very close to her grandmother and she used to take her to the British Legion.

“Her partner, Paul Collier, informed us that Amy was eternally grateful for the help of the British Legion. After the funeral he asked that contributions be made towards this wonderful charity and coincidentally this opportunity came up a few weeks later.”

If you would like to contribute to the funds visit https://shorturl.at/7wcpZ