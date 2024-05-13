Aim is to prevent and reduce serious violence in Stratford district
Published: 15:00, 13 May 2024
A NEW strategy to prevent and reduce serious violence has been adopted for the Stratford district.
Stratford District Council has approved the Warwickshire Serious Violence Prevention Strategy, which was needed following the introduction of a new statutory duty for councils.
The Duty requires specified authorities to work together to share information, target their interventions, and plan to prevent and reduce serious violence within their local communities.