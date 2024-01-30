INSPIRED by creating and telling bedtime stories for their three-year-old daughter, a Stratford couple then launched their own worldwide story telling business for children which has been so successful they’re due to appear on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den next week.

Simon and Charlene Mitchell will be pitching on BBC's Dragon’s Den next week. Photo: Mark Williamson

Charlene Mitchell-Hood and her husband Simon Hood founded their own business Sooper Books during lockdown because they wanted to create books that not only captured a child’s imagination through enchanting storytelling but also to help solve literacy problems with youngsters in the UK and in America.

The concept is so successful Charlene, 37, and Simon, 40, are now running an award-winning business which involves stories about all kinds of things in a magical world full of fairies, witches, brave knights and talking animals.