Storm Bert brings down a tree but river levels falling in Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE looks to have escaped major flooding and issues caused by Storm Bert as many of the flood warnings for the county’s rivers are removed.

On Monday afternoon just two flood warnings - the highest alert - were in place, one on the River Dene at Walton and the other for the River Leam to the east of Cubbington.

There were still five flood alerts in place (where flooding is possible), including the stretch of the River Avon between Bidford, Stratford and Rugby.

The fallen tree in Barford. Photo: Jay Morris

For this area, the government’s flood warning website states that low-lying land and roads adjacent to River Avon were affected - and the high water level could be seen at Welford this morning.

It added that the drier conditions today (Monday) had seen a drop in river levels, but warned people to avoid using low lying footpaths and roads.

The flood risk outlook for the rest of the week is classified as low and very low.

Elsewhere in Warwickshire, the storm caused a large tree to fall in Barford.

The tree was on the corner of Church Street and Wellesbourne Road.