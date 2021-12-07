Storm Barra to bring wind and rain to Warwickshire

WINDY and wet conditions are expected in Warwickshire today (Tuesday 7th December) as Storm Barra hits the country.

A yellow warning for wind has been declared by the Met Office as Storm Barra becomes the second storm to hit the country in nearly two weeks.

Wind gust speeds of up to 45mph are expected in Stratford this evening in addition to heavy rain this afternoon.

The forecaster has said to expect delays to road, rail and air travel as well as the potential for short term power losses.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Frank Saunders, said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Although the warning does not currently extend into tomorrow (Wednesday), wet and windy conditions are expected again in Stratford, with wind gust speeds of up to 38mph and the chance of rain in the evening currently at 80 per cent.