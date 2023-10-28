STORM Babet took its toll on parts of the Stratford district with some roads made impassable, villages getting cut off and vehicles being abandoned in rising floodwater.

One effect of the drains being overwhelmed was that toilets were unable to flush properly in some areas. And part of the blame for gardens becoming waterlogged was levelled at 4x4 drivers going too fast on flooded highways and causing huge bow waves, soaking residential properties.

The grounds of Charlecote Park were badly hit by extensive flooding and a 260-year old Cedar of Lebanon tree in the deer park – thought to have been planted by the great landscape architect Sir Lancelot “Capability” Brown – was uprooted.

The railway station at Wood End, Tanworth-in-Arden was flooded, affecting train journeys between Stratford and Birmingham.