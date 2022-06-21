Suspected shoplifters were halted in their tracks by police deploying a stinger on Sunday.

Warwickshire OPU (Highways Patrol Unit) shared the news on social media, and said: "Another day out on patrol across the county and another successful stinger deployment."

Shoplifters' getaway car stopped by stinger operation

Describing the incident which took place on the A435 near Studley, they said: "This cloned Renault Clio and its occupants have been responsible for a number of high value shoplifting offences across Warwickshire, West Mercia and the West Midlands. We intercepted the vehicle today (Sunday) after another bulk shoplifting this time in Alcester. We followed the vehicle and deployed a stinger device across the road deflating the vehicle tyres.

"The driver made off and de camped from the vehicle a short distance down the road. The driver was detained after a short foot chase. A female passenger was also detained from the car. We recovered a quantity of stolen goods The driver had no driving licence, no insurance and was also wanted on warrant. Both the driver and female passenger were arrested and taken to custody. We seized the vehicle and will be looking to remand both occupants in custody."