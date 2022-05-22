NOW that’s what you call a convoy of stolen property.

On Thursday, 12th May, Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team rounded up £100k worth of stolen property, which was led away in a procession captured in a video shared on their Facebook page on Saturday.



The chance discovery came when officers attended a location on the outskirts of Shipston, to make enquiries about an unrelated matter.

While there, officers spotted a Toyota Hilux parked up next to a pair of Ifor Williams horse boxes.

It had a registration number of a vehicle that had recently been reported to police as acting suspiciously near horse trailers at a Gloucestershire farm.

Enquiries showed the plates had been stolen, as had the horse boxes.

They then discovered an Ifor William’s tipper trailer and a caravan, also stolen from Gloucestershire.

While waiting for that initial haul to be collected, officers located a further stolen Ford Transit van, three stolen caravans and two cars displaying false registration plates.

A spokesman for the rural crime team said: “After organising the world’s longest convoy of stolen items back to the recovery yard the nice task of informing all the true owners began, that and the mountain of paperwork....but we really don’t mind any of that.

“None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for the member of the public reporting a suspect vehicle to Gloucestershire Constabulary a few weeks before.

“Thursday also happened to be our new sergeant’s first day out with his new team. So as first days go, this was quite a good one.”

