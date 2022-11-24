ELEVEN years after being stolen from Derbyshire, a caravan was found at a small-holding near Lapworth.

The Warwickshire Rural Crime Team visited the site last Thursday with Warwickshire Trading Standards Animal Health department, to ensure the owners were conforming to current regulations

During the course of the visit officers spotted the caravan looking a little tired and dejected in the corner.

Checks confirmed the caravan had been stolen from Derbyshire back in 2011 and officers were satisfied the small-holding owners had not knowingly purchased a stolen caravan around four or five years ago.

Details of the seller were gained and officers are following up. The caravan was seized and returned to its current true owners – an insurance company.

The victim of the original theft was also informed of the find.

Officers have reminded people to check a second-hand caravan's history history through companies such as CRIS or HPI before handing over any money.