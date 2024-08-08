Stockton man who recklessly rammed Southam house endangering life is jailed

TRISTAN Chapman, aged 37, from Elm Row in Stockton near Southam has been jailed for seven years and banned from driving for five years for criminally damaging a property in Southam and recklessly endangering the lives of its two occupants. He must also comply with the terms of two restraining orders put in place to protect them.

Tristan Chapman.

During sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 1st August 2024, the Judge also ordered that a charge of dangerous driving remain on file and after pleading guilty to failing to stop at the scene of the collision, that Tristan Chapman’s driving licence is endorsed.

The offences occurred after an argument with one of the victims at a stag do in Milton Keynes a few hours previously. Following the argument, Tristan Chapman decided to drive back to Warwickshire, get in his large DAF curtain sided van and drive to the victims’ home address in Southam.

He arrived at the property at approximately 3am on Sunday 6th August 2023 and after a further argument in the street, Tristan Chapman reversed his DAF van ramming it into the victims’ house whilst they were trying to run through the front door, narrowly missing both of them.

Chapman originally pleaded not guilty and a trial was set at Coventry Crown Court on 7th May 2024, however on the second day of the trial after the jury was sworn in he changed his plea to guilty for criminal damage to endanger life and failing to stop. He was found guilty by jury on the judge’s direction

Speaking following the sentence, PC 2265 Thomas Neenan said:

“The significant sentence given to Tristan Chapman reflects how dangerous and reckless his actions were on that night in endangering the lives of two other people.

“We hope that this custodial sentence will give him time to reflect on what he has done.

“We are also grateful for the support of the victims in this investigation, and I am pleased they have got the justice they deserve.”