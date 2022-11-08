MONEY intended to fund changes to the junction south of Clopton Bridge in Stratford would be better spent elsewhere to solve the town’s traffic issues, it has been suggested.

The Herald has been asking Warwickshire County Council when the £2 million, six-month project, which has been talked about since 2017, is likely to start. Back in May, the council said funding issues had delayed a February start on the scheme, but suggested autumn would be the time for action and work would start on installing traffic lights at the junction of Clopton Bridge with Swans Nest Lane, Tiddington Road and Banbury Road, with other measures included such as a traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossing on Tiddington Road.

Clopton Bridge from south of the River Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson C5/2/22/4474. (60489354)

However, this week the council said there was no start date in the diary for the scheme, which is being funded through Section 106 contributions. A council statement said: “Officers at WCC continue to work closely with both developers – Taylor Wimpey and Spitfire – through the details for both planning and construction of this scheme.

“Currently there is not a confirmed start date that we are in a position to share. Works at this junction need to be planned carefully in conjunction with a number of other projects in Stratford and along key routes. When further details are available this information will be shared with the wider community.”

The aim of the project, which was created to cope with cars from new housing being built south of the river, is to allow traffic from Tiddington Road to turn right onto the bridge, rather than join the queues heading into town from Banbury and Shipston roads.

Representatives from Stratford Town Transport Group met three county councillors at the bridge on Monday (31st October) to try to throw some light on the project.

Colin Stewart, of Stratford Town Transport Group, told the Herald the money for Clopton Bridge would be better spent on other traffic and environment initiatives to ease the town’s gridlock. He said: “We think it inappropriate because over the years things have changed, especially environment wise. Our view is spend the money on alternatives that would help traffic in Stratford.”

Drivers who use the junction – especially at peak times want to see something done to ease congestion. Especially as more development is taking place – and is planned to take place – south of the River Avon in Stratford and at nearby villages.

As previously reported by the Herald, plans have been submitted for 238 new homes and a business park on Shipston Road, close to Waitrose, while All Things Wild zoo hopes to relocate from Honeybourne to a much larger site at Willicote Farm.

There is also the long-running saga of the south-western relief road, which was meant to be built to cope with increased traffic created by thousands of new homes at the Long Marston Garden Village. That scheme does not have funding so Stratford District Council commissioned a report earlier this year to look at alternative transport solutions.