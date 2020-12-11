Sponsored Editorial: Produced in association with the UK Government

Dodging a diet? You’re in good company!

Celebrities Gemma Collins, Adele and Simon Cowell all went public over their struggles to lose weight.

But they were successful. And you can be, too!

The dangers of being overweight are well known, triggering conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

However, the pandemic has given us a wake-up call to get healthy. There is help out there, much of it free.

HERE ARE FIVE TOP TIPS TO GET YOU STARTED...

1 Set weight loss goals: Get on the scales to find out what you weigh and then state how much you want to lose. A healthy rate of weight loss is one to four pounds per week. Losing weight at a slow and steady pace gives you the best chance of maintaining your progress long term. Keeping a record of your progress helps you stay motivated.

2 Make healthier food choices: Eat fewer foods high in calories, fat, salt and sugar and swap them for something healthier, including more fruit and vegetables. Five a day includes green vegetables, fruit including canned and salad. Read the nutritional information when checking for calorie, fat, salt and sugar content on pre-packed foods. Easy swaps include whole milk for semi or skimmed milk and white breads, bagels and muffins for wholegrain varieties. Choose leaner cuts of meat and swap the frying pan for the grill when cooking meat.

3 Plan your meals: Pick a method that bestfits your routine and, if appropriate, allows for family meals. You may decide to batch cook all of your meals so you can easily grab individual portions. Alternatively, you may prefer to cook daily.

4 Treat yourself: You don’t have to miss out completely on the foods and drinks you love, just have them less often and in smaller amounts.

5 Get active: Aim for 20 minutes a day. This includes everything fromrunning and cycling to walking and even dancing around your kitchen counts!

FAITH, HOPE AND ‘CONFIDENCE’ OF SLIMMER

Within three years Oxfordshire mum Faith Roots shed eight stone, dropping eight dress sizes.

She ditched sweets and cakes, put her diabetes in remission and found love.

Back in February 2017 she was out of breath after a 10-minute walk. Now she runs 5k a day.

The transformation started when she joined a Slimming World group.

Oxfordshire mum Faith Roots before her transformation

Faith explained: “I weighed 17st 13lbs. I felt so unwell because of my weight. I had type two diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, back pain and collapsed ankles.”

Her Slimming World consultant helped her plan meals and kept her motivated. Today, Faith inspires others in her group and, single for 27 years, she is now in a relationship.

“Losing weight gave me the confidence I needed," said added the 64 year-old.

"I can’t believe the difference physically. I never realised my personality would change too.

“I feel healthy and vibrant.”