IT’S time to dust off the day-glo leg-warmers and dodgy Lurex leotard, as you are invited to a step-aerobics class – all for Comic Relief.

The Step-a-thon for Comic Relief takes place at the Gloo Fitness Studio, in Cygnet Court, Timothy’s Bridge Road, Stratford, from 10am to 6pm on Sunday (23rd March).

The eight hour sponsored stepathon in aid of funds for Comic Relief saw Gloo Fitness’ James Purdy of the management leadership team and and lead trainer Katie MacNee work out with club members. Photo: Iain Duck

The one-hour step classes are open to everyone and a donation of £5 minimum is suggested. Sideline supporters are also welcome.

Organiser and personal trainer Katie MacNee said: “It’s a fun chance to relive those Step Aerobics days of yesteryear. Come and support a great cause while rocking those 80s and 90s moves.”

A team of Gloo personal trainers will be on hand to take the classes – although Katie is endeavouring to do the whole day. That is a lot of grapevines.

Trainer James Purdy added: “Daft 80s gear is not necessary – but highly encouraged!”

For more information email hello@gloofitness.com or call 01789 268068. If you can’t make it you can still donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/gloo-fitness.





