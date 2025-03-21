Stratford’s Gloo Fitness studio is hosting Step-a-thon for Comic Relief this Sunday - open to everyone
IT’S time to dust off the day-glo leg-warmers and dodgy Lurex leotard, as you are invited to a step-aerobics class – all for Comic Relief.
The Step-a-thon for Comic Relief takes place at the Gloo Fitness Studio, in Cygnet Court, Timothy’s Bridge Road, Stratford, from 10am to 6pm on Sunday (23rd March).
The one-hour step classes are open to everyone and a donation of £5 minimum is suggested. Sideline supporters are also welcome.
Organiser and personal trainer Katie MacNee said: “It’s a fun chance to relive those Step Aerobics days of yesteryear. Come and support a great cause while rocking those 80s and 90s moves.”
A team of Gloo personal trainers will be on hand to take the classes – although Katie is endeavouring to do the whole day. That is a lot of grapevines.
Trainer James Purdy added: “Daft 80s gear is not necessary – but highly encouraged!”
For more information email hello@gloofitness.com or call 01789 268068. If you can’t make it you can still donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/gloo-fitness.