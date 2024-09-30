KINETON High students say an amazing multi-million pound rebuild of their school is making learning easier.

Pupils and staff are enjoying beautiful new purpose-built blocks including a new sports centre, triple-height dining hall, learning resources centre, drama studio, music and practice rooms, DT centre and sixth-form suite.

While the old building had just one staircase, the new design has three – each named after words from the school motto – ambition, respect and kindness.