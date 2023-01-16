A WARM welcome over a nice cuppa and a board game is being served up at Shipston Library to help folk get through those days that occur during a bleak midwinter.

Customer services assistants, Jackie Edwards and Helen Holland at Shipston Library where people can drop-in and play boardgames and puzzles as they keep warm and make new friends over a cup of tea. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61868117)

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "Warwickshire Libraries are participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative this winter. Residents who are struggling with energy costs or feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time.”

Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture at the county council said:

“Coming along to a Warm Welcome location isn’t just about being inside a warm building – there will be opportunities to take part in interesting activities, talk to other people and connect with your local community.”

Shipston sessions are weekly on Mondays from 2pm to 4pm with an additional one planned for Wednesday 8th February.

To find out more, including which other facilities are open as Warm Welcome locations across Warwickshire, visit the Cost of Living Hub at www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/home/warm-welcome-locations or read news release: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/3622/public-spaces-offer-a-warm-welcome-this-winter.