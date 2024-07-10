OFFICERS have arrested a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of a missing Warwick man.

Stefan Watkins – known as Lee or LeeLee – was last seen on 6th May 2023 when he left his home

Stefan Watkins.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.

We have issued several appeals and are pursuing numerous investigative opportunities but sadly, he remains missing.

On Tuesday (9th July) a 45-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior investigating officer, Gareth Unett said: “Initial enquiries suggested that Stefan had travelled to Coventry in the early hours of 7th May last year.

“Unfortunately, despite significant investigative work, we have no confirmed proof of life after CCTV showed him leaving his home in Warwick.

“We remain open-minded and truly hope he’s alive and well, however, the information we’ve gathered so far suggests he may have come to harm.

“This week we have arrested a woman in connection with his disappearance and our investigations continue.”

DI Unett added: “Given the length of time that has passed, it’s important to get closure for his partner and we continue to provide updates and support to her.

“If Stefan is alive and well or you know something about where he may be, please get in touch through our online portal or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“It was the King’s coronation on the day Stefan left home so we hope this might help to jog people’s memory.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our ongoing investigation. Please help us get answers for Stefan’s loved ones.”

Anyone with information can submit it through the portal, on the force website or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.