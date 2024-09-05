CrossFit gym hosts a 24-hour ‘wod-a-thon’ [a workout challenge] in support of Lydia Southam, diagnosed with life-threatening ovarian cancer
WHEN Lydia Southam was diagnosed with life threatening ovarian cancer last year her whole world fell apart.
But her determination to be a loving mother for her three children and wife to her husband, Jamie, pulled her through and 12 months later she has made a remarkable recovery – something which will be celebrated this week with a special fundraising event.
“It was an incredible shock,” said the 36-year-old advertising executive who lives in Bidford. “One minute I was fine and then I discovered a lump on my tummy, so I went to the doctors. I had a blood test and, after a number of other tests, I was diagnosed with grade four ovarian cancer on 29th June last year.”