NOT everyone would be able to take away a positive from a brush with death, but then not everyone is Jason Bennett.

Well-known in Stratford as a gym-owner, fitness guru and competitive jujitsu fighter, Jason has had a “year of torture” after a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS). The 34-year-old ended up in hospital for two months after his body shut down, and he even thought he had died at one point.

Jason Bennett has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Photo: Mark WilliamsonBelow, Jason with his daughters, and after a jujitsu session.

“If you had asked me last year if I was scared of death I would have said no, it’s inevitable,” he told the Herald. “But this year there were a couple of times where I was pretty sure I was dead. My whole body seized up, I couldn’t move, I started to black out and saw this bright light. My heart went funny and I felt sure I was dead and rather than embracing it, when that moment came, I was terrified. All I could think about was my daughters and how I didn’t want to die. It was intense.”

The daughters he refers to, and the centre of his world, are Summer Rose, ten, and Harleigh, 11.