FOUR new benches in memory of loved ones have been added to Henley Railway Station.

Chris Duffin, secretary of the Friends of Henley Station, tries out one of the new benches with volunteer gardener Sue Bird, left. Photo: Mark Williamson H45/11/21/8666. (53814054)

The community project, launched by Friends of Henley Railway Station, is part of the ongoing renovations at the station.

The GWR benches now take pride of place among the other work residents have done on the platforms, which they recently adopted and spruced up by replanting gardens and clearing other areas.

Angela Okey, a Henley resident and member of the friends group, said: “I bought one of the benches in memory of my husband who passed away five years ago. Other benches are dedicated to loved ones and have been paid for individually. They replace four very ugly metal benches that were at the station and now there are two GWR benches on the Birmingham platform and two on the Stratford platform. Commemorative plaques will be mounted soon.”