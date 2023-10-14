State of the Stratford District – 1,500 new homes added in last year

IT’S that time when the council reflects on changes that have taken place over the past year in the district. So, what’s new? Well, according the State of the District report, nothing significant. The area is still wealthier than most, there are still jobs to be had and we live longer than people in other parts of the country. And that’s despite us adults piling on the weight (65 per cent of us are classified as either overweight or obese).

The report, which is compiled by Stratford District Council using a variety of data and will be considered by full council on Monday (16th October), does however include the council’s key achievements of 2022-23.

Among the list are: The launch of the new 123+ waste collection service Starting work on the Canal Quarter in Stratford Creating an E-Cargo bike scheme Safeguarding 850 jobs as part of a £1.2m government funding scheme for businesses Not merging with Warwick District Council Helping more than 44,700 households with a council tax rebate scheme Completion of the Riverside Project around Lench Meadows Hosting its first Driving Innovation & Growth Summit Launching a draft masterplan for the Wellesbourne University Innovation Campus Helping charities secure over £500,000 of funding Supporting refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine Securing wildlife land at Knight’s Lane, Tiddington Funding a study into infrastructure for EV charging Installing CCTV at Earlswood Ongoing work on the South Warwickshire Local Plan.