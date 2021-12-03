Start date revealed for traffic lights work at Stratford's Clopton Bridge junction

LONG-AWAITED work to remodel one of Stratford busiest road junctions is now set to take place early next year.

The new traffic flows at the revamp junction.

The Herald has been told that the Clopton Bridge traffic light scheme is due to start in February.

Survey work has been conducted in Stratford around the bridge area, including a 3D structural survey, with Warwickshire County Council aiming to start the work as part of a winter project.

The planned scheme will see traffic lights installed at the junction of Clopton Bridge, Swans Nest Lane, Tiddington Road and Banbury Road.

A traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing will be placed at the entrance to Tiddington Road, while an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point will be positioned on Banbury Road at the entrance of the Alveston Manor Hotel.

The large triangular traffic island that currently sits in the middle of the junction would be removed.

Overall, the only change in terms of traffic flow will be that vehicles coming out of Tiddington Road will be able to turn right across Clopton Bridge, as opposed to turning left and coming back on themselves via the roundabout on Banbury Road.

The scheme will also see the pavement on the corner between Clopton Bridge and Tiddington Road widened along with the path on the other side of the road between Clopton Bridge and Swans Nest Lane.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said February had been chosen because: “This is when road space is available on the highway network and for the developer’s proposed programme for delivery.”

It also avoids Christmas shopping and the first phase of the Birmingham Road improvement scheme, currently taking place, should be finished well before February.

Clopton Bridge is one of eight historic bridges in the county set to benefit from a £6.3million council maintenance fund announced by the council last year. Honington Bridge, Binton Bridge South in Welford and Bidford Bridge will also benefit.