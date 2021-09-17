Warwickshire healthcare leaders have confirmed that the first phase of the vaccination programme for 12- to 15-year-olds will start on Monday, 27th September.

More than 90 schools across Coventry and Warwickshire will be involved in the vaccine rollout, which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The vaccination programme will be delivered through the schools, where students will be offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, following the advice from the four UK chief medical officers.

The school-aged programme will be offered by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s Covid and School Immunisation teams – the same teams that provide the annual flu vaccine – and will involve more than 48,000 schoolchildren.

Rob Spencer, associate director of operations for the Covid vaccination programme at CWPT, said: “Parents and guardians will be contacted by the children’s schools in the coming days with full details and information about the vaccination programme being offered to their children, as well as a link to the consent form which must be completed prior to the vaccination.

“The offer of the Covid vaccine always remains a choice, but we strongly recommended parents and guardians take up the offer of the vaccine to help ensure we keep children well and in school, and to help to stop spread of the virus to those more vulnerable, including our families and loved ones.

“During the winter months we see more viruses including flu which can have serious health implications and can be fatal to people who are elderly and those who are vulnerable. By taking up the offer of the Covid vaccination, this will help boost the children’s immunity and protect their family and loved ones this winter.”

In addition to the Covid-19 vaccines being offered to children aged 12 to 15-years-old, Coventry and Warwickshire residents who fall into the cohorts announced by the government on Tuesday as part of their winter plans are being offered a third dose of the vaccine, known as a booster jab. Residents who are eligible for the Covid-19 booster jabs will be invited to an appointment.