Three packed shows for Annabel Greenhalgh and the charities that helped her have raised an incredible £6,000.

Tickets were in great demand for ‘A Doorway to the Stars’ staged in memory of 11-year-old Annabel, a much-loved Alcester Grammar student who died suddenly and unexpectedly In October 2022.

A Doorway to the Stars. Photo credit to Kirsty Fairweather Photography

Annabel was the only child of Josie and Craig Greenhalgh. When she was younger she received life-saving treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and the grieving parents decided to raise money for the hospital as well as The Fluency Trust in her name.

Annabel Greenhalgh

They previously said: “We are so incredibly proud of Annabel. She was an inspiration to all. She had a beautiful, kind soul. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone.

“We would like to raise money for two very special charities in Annabel's memory, Birmingham Children's Hospital and The Fluency Trust.”

A Doorway to the Stars. Photo credit to Kirsty Fairweather Photography

As well as the magical shows, which took place at Myton Upper School Hall in Warwick on 17th and 18th November, there was also a merchandise stall and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, all helping to push up the amount raised.

The performances by Raise the Roof Theatre Company lived up to their much-anticipated billing and

contained a touching mixture of singing, dancing and acting, all by performers from across Warwick

who were keen to remember Annabel and the charities that helped her.

Amelia Fewtrill, who wrote A Doorway to the Stars and has a close bond with Annabel’s family,

said: “The demand for tickets was incredible and clearly shows the impact Annabel had on all those

who knew her.

A Doorway to the Stars is a magical mixture of singing, dancing and acting in tribute to Annabel.

“We were determined to do Annabel justice, especially in front of three packed audiences, and I

couldn’t be prouder of all the performers who gave their all and made the shows truly wonderful.”

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “A Doorway

to the Stars was a fitting tribute to Annabel and it was incredible to see how the community pulled

together to support the event. Our thanks go to Amelia, all the performers, the businesses that

donated raffle prizes, and those who enjoyed the shows.

“The amount raised has exceeded expectations and will help two charities that do incredible work.”