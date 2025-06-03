RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey today (Tuesday) announce a new programme of productions playing in Stratford in 2025/26, bringing together stories from across the centuries and from across the globe.

Joining previously announced productions of The Winter's Tale, Measure for Measure and The BFG in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre is a new production of Henry V, which reunites co-artistic director Tamara Harvey with Alfred Enoch, following their successful collaboration on Pericles in 2024.

RSC new season, Cyrano De Bergerac

In the Swan Theatre, Simon Evans (Staged, The Dazzle, Inside No. 9: Stage/Fright) directs Olivier Award-winning actor Adrian Lester (Sandman, Hustle, National Theatre Othello and Henry V) in the title role of Cyrano de Bergerac in a quick-witted new version by Simon and Debris Stevenson.

RSC new season, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Josh Roche's two-part production of The Forsyte Saga returns following its critically acclaimed run at the Park Theatre in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, Lynette Linton, formerly Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre, directs the stage premiere of a new musical of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, based on the award-winning memoir of the same name by William Kamkwamba with book and lyrics by Richy Hughes and music and lyrics by Tim Sutton.

RSC new season, Henry V

In The Other Place, Daniel Raggett returns following his critically acclaimed production of Edward II, to direct Sam Heughan (Outlander, Love Again) in the title role of Macbeth, his debut performance with the company alongside the Olivier and Tony award-nominated Lia Williams (The Crown, Skylight) as Lady Macbeth.

Whitney White brings her fresh take on Shakespeare's iconic characters to Stratford-upon-Avon for the first time in All Is But Fantasy; four stories staged across two gig-theatre performances set against a live soundtrack of rock, pop, indie and gospel.

RSC new season, The Forsyte Saga

Priority booking for Members and Supporters opens from Tuesday, 10th June at 10am with public booking opening on Wednesday, 25th June at 10am. For further information on how to become an RSC Member or Supporter, visit here.