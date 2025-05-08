STRATFORD Literary Festival takes place this week, and the line-up is brimming with bestselling writers and household names in broadcasting, stage and screen.

From 8th to 11th May over 60 events are set to take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The programme includes leading historians and experts, award-winning fiction, celebrity biographies and workshops, as well as some of the most exciting emerging writers published this year.

This year’s festival also marks 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen with a special event starring leading actresses Juliet Stevenson and Sally Phillips – who’s resumed her role as Shazza in the latest Bridget Jones film.

The broadcasters Mishal Husain and Reeta Chakrabarti lead a line-up that also features acting legend Alison Steadman and BBC Economics editor Dharshini David. Bestselling writer Dame Jacqueline Wilson talks about her successful novel for adults and award-winning Irish novelist John Boyne shares the last in his brilliant elements series, Air.

Other bestselling writers who’ll be in Stratford include Cecelia Ahern, Kit de Waal, and Chloe Dalton, author of the huge debut success of last year Raising Hare. There’s a feast of crime fiction with bestsellers Stig Abell, Ava Glass, Simon Mayo and another leading broadcaster turned novelist, Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine.

Irish writing is also celebrated with Mary Costello and Elaine Garvey. Non-fiction comes from comedian and Infinite Monkey Cage presenter Robin Ince, Today and former Woman’s Hour presenter Emma Barnett, historian Tracy Borman, and award-winning cookery writer Diana Henry.

Stratford Literary Festival

TED Talk lead Julian Treasure talks about sound and listening with Alice Vincent and best-selling clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith, author of the million selling Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?, celebrates her latest bestseller Open When….

Elsewhere BBC Gardener’s World presenter Carol Klein returns after having to withdraw from the Festival in October last year. Leading psychotherapist Julia Samuel will be recording an episode of her successful podcast TherapyWorks, the specialist in health for older people Dr Lucy Pollock has suggestions for a great third age.

Sir Graham Brady will share behind the scenes goings-on at the infamous Tory 1922 Committee, journalist Simon Jenkins takes a whirlwind tour of British architecture, writer Guy Shrubsole asks who owns Britain, John Higgs celebrates the legendary series Dr Who and writer Nige Tassell takes us to the end of the line to celebrate 200 years of the railway.

The festival marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War with events from leading historians Giles Milton and Phil Craig who consider the legacy of the world conflict.

There will of course be a nod to Shakespeare and Daniel Swift looks at the first playhouse, Stefan Stern looks at ambition with more than a nod to Lady Macbeth and the brilliant Impromptu Shakespeare company will act plays from themes given by the audience.

Events for families include a free trail created specially for the Festival by Jamie Smart bestselling author of Bunny v Monkey, as well as hugely engaging events with Dame Jacqueline Wilson, Nadia Shireen, Maz Evans, Charlie Higson – who’ll also be talking about reimagining James Bond – and Gareth P Jones.

Festival director Annie Ashworth said: “We’re really excited by the line-up this spring. After the success of the October festival we are now running for four days in May and four in the Autumn – there’s just too much great writing to pack in! Audiences are flocking to our events and we are so proud to be such a significant part of the regional cultural calendar.”

For the full festival line-up visit www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk.



