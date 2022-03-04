Stars line up for 15th lit fest

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

TICKETS are now on sale for Stratford Literary Festival’s 15th anniversary celebration event packed with star names from many walks of life.

Gallery1

Eye-catching names include the great Sir Derek Jacobi, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Maggie O’Farrell, who won the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2020 for Hamnet, much loved in Stratford and, indeed, far and wide.

The festival runs from 3rd to 8th May, with the Crowne Plaza Hotel at its heart and fringe events dotted around the town.

Other top literary names are Ali Smith, Tessa Hadley and Andrew Miller, whose book The Slowworm’s Song is this year’s Festival Book Club Read.

The wide-ranging programme sees it also take on big issues – there will be a look at climate change with former Labour leader Ed Miliband, the future of the BBC with David Hendy and the FT’s Henry Mance, and remodelling the NHS with the chief executive of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, Stratford’s very own Glen Burley.

Radio stars Jane Garvey and Fi Glover will be about and TV fans will want to keep an eye out for Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, and Great Pottery Throwdown judge Keith Brymer Jones.

There will be science galore and sports fans won’t want to miss Stratford celebrity Quentin Willson will interview chemist Kit Chapman about how Formula One research has applications that can help support the NHS.

There will also be plenty to inspire young readers too with free events for pre-schoolers on weekdays in partnership with Stratford Library, and a day of events for families on Sunday, 8th May, with Winnie the Witch illustrator Korky Paul, and author/illustrators including Yuval Zommer, Jane Newberry, Stratford writing team Brothers McLeod, Hannah Shaw and Christopher Edge.

Gallery1

There will be a series of workshops for writers, including with the Forward Prize winner Luke Kennard and best-selling author Cathy Rentzenbrink, while you can also upskill with book and writing related craft activities, such as calligraphy and paper craft.

Festival director Annie Ashworth said: “The Festival has come a long way since we launched it in a tent in Avonbank Gardens in 2008 and this year’s programme, with its line-up of best-selling writers and opinion formers, is the vision of what we had in mind all those years ago come good.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors and grant givers, old and new, who have supported us over the years, and to the amazing audience that has grown and grown. We now have three national competitions, and a strong outreach programme in schools, the community and prisons.”

Tickets start at £12 and £6 for children’s events.

Headline sponsors in 2022 continue to be Baillie Gifford, and lead sponsors are Lodders Solicitors, Knight Frank Estate Agents, A-Plan Insurance, Inspired Villages and Rathbones Folio Prize.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.stratfordliteraryfestival.co.uk/events