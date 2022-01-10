Star of Christmas film sets up online boutique

The one-time star of a cherished Christmas film has started a new online boutique selling stylish everyday clothing for women.

Ellie Coldicutt, 24, starred as Beth in the festive favourite Nativity! back in 2009, charming viewers with the song Sparkle and Shine before going on to feature in the sequel as well as touring productions of The Sound of Music and the RSC’s Richard III.

Ellie, who lives in Tiddington with her fiancé and works as a marketing executive for Leamington accountancy firm HB&O, has fond memories of being in the film that’s a staple of festive programming.

Ellie said: “I filmed that when I was ten years old, and I don’t think we knew at all how big it was going to be. I put a Tik Tok up about it recently when Nativity! was on the BBC, and I think it’s got 1.9 million views now, which is crazy. It’s also a bit mad this time of year because everyone seems to be watching it.

“My mum probably watches it three times a year, she’s got it on all the time. It’s funny because I started this new job [at HB&O] in August, and they’re just finding out about it. Now people are saying, ‘Oh my gosh, why am I reading an article in the Daily Mail about you?’ So people still spot me and it’s lovely. We always watch it at Christmas.”

After completing a degree in Law and Criminology at UWE Bristol, in July 2020 Ellie found herself furloughed from her job at a marketing agency and took the chance to set up her business, Elrosé Clothing.

The target market for Elrosé was clear from the moment she incorporated the business, as Ellie explained: “My mum’s 50-odd and most of her friends are, and they would always say they want to still look stylish and feel like their clothes were on trend – similar to the styles that myself and my sister wear – but flattering and fitting in the right places,” she said.

“They’d say the clothes they were buying were extortionately priced for nothing special, so I felt there was a gap in the market for that age group of women who want to feel stylish.

“I always say that they’re investment pieces without the price tag, because they’re pieces that will be part of your wardrobe all throughout the year.”

In a turn of marketing wizardry, Ellie advertises Elrosé’s collections through influential fashion bloggers in their 50s, who model the pieces through their social media accounts, some of which command nearly 70,000 followers.

Ellie also features in some of the clothes, as she explained: “I try to put myself out there as much as I can, so that people can see my face and know it’s not just an empty brand and you don’t know who’s running it.

“So I talk about myself on the social media platforms, because I think that helps.

“I have a lot of returning customers, people comment on my pictures and, I think, almost feel they know me, so I really like that aspect of it.”

With a loyal customer base to build on, Ellie is now buying for Elrosé’s next collection, something she has also approached in her own way.

Ellie explained: “I want to keep away from just bringing out one collection per season, like everywhere else does. I’d much prefer to do smaller collections that come out more regularly, so there’s new pieces coming onto the website more often.

“Then it keeps a bit of variety and people think ‘What’s she got coming next?’”

To see Elrosé’s collections visit www.elroseclothing.com