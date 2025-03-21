Star of CBBC’s Jamie Johnson to appear at Stratford Town

ONE of the stars of the CBBC children’s drama Jamie Johnson will be at Stratford Town FC on Saturday (22nd March) for Non-League Day.

Children from local schools have been invited to meet the actor, Louis Dunn, who played the lead role in the drama which followed a talented footballer as he dealt with life – and issues – at secondary school and at home.

It’s Non-League Day at Stratford Town this weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

The actor will be at the Arden Garages Stadium from noon to meet fans of the show before watching the Bards take on Biggleswade Town in the Southern League Premier Central clash.

The club also has a number of other attractions and promotions planned with free entry to mums and kids and free face painting. The game kicks off at 3pm.