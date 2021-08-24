Anger surrounds the temporary closure of the front desk at Stratford Police Station due to staffing issues, with Warwickshire Police saying manning front desks in Leamington and Nuneaton is the priority.

Stratford Police Station (50546271)

last week the Herald was notified that signs had been placed in the front window of Stratford Police Station saying it was temporarily closed, advising residents to visit the Warwickshire Police website for advice and to log non-emergency incidents.

The force says the temporary closure is down to a staffing issue and apologised for any inconvenience.

Warwickshire Police say that the station will next be open on Tuesday, 31st August, but could not say how long opening hours would remain disrupted.

In normal circumstances the station would be open between 8.30am-4.30pm Monday to Friday and closed on weekends.

A spokesperson explained: “We can’t say for definite how long the disrupted hours will be in place – we will open it as and when we are able to, depending on staffing.

“We are experiencing staffing challenges and are prioritising keeping the front desks at the justice centres – Leamington and Nuneaton – open as this is where we see the highest numbers of visitors. The staffing issue is not Covid related.

“To help manage this current situation we are looking to be efficient and effective in the use of our finite resources by moving more services online and encouraging people to call 101, which can actually result in better service.

“We know people can be disappointed if they attend a front counter and aren’t able to see a police officer immediately.

“If they call/ report online we can manage this contact and assess how to best meet their needs, whether with a physical appointment or a telephone resolution if possible.”

Stratford businessman Neil Basnett said: “I think this is terrible, Stratford is one of the UK’s top tourist towns and we now have the police station unmanned during the peak tourist season.

“I know crime levels are low in Stratford, but there are incidents and what kind of message does this give to visitors and residents?

“The biggest increase in our council tax was for the police, yet we seem to be paying more for an even lower level of service. I think it’s ridiculous saying they will be open for a couple of days, are they Mystic Meg? Do they know which days crimes are going to be committed?”

Earlier this year Warwickshire Police’ Chief Constable Debbie Tedds told the Herald there were no plans to permanently close Stratford Police Station.

Cllr Chris Kettle, portfolio holder for community protection, said: “I have been reassured by the police that this is a short-term temporary closure and that normal opening hours will be resumed as soon as they are able to do so.

“If people need the police they should call 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.”