Staff sickness blamed as 13 Stratford bus services cancelled in one morning

A BUS company has apologised after 13 services were cancelled in one morning.

The axed buses, including the Stratford to Alcester schools service, caused delays among passengers on Monday 23rd June.

A Stagecoach bus.

The long list of cancelled runs included the 7.58am X19D, the 7am X19 services from Stratford to Redditch, and the 8.05am X19 Redditch to Stratford, 6.10am 51 service to Moreton, the 5.30am 77B service from Stratford to Banbury, the 11.10am X19 Stratford to Redditch and the 12.15pm X19 from Redditch to Stratford and four of the 28 service runs back and forth between Stratford and Evesham

The non-appearing buses also included the number 4 that should have left Wood Street at 10.45am.

Chris Child, marketing manager of Stagecoach Midlands, said: “Unfortunately due to staff sickness some of our services have had to be cancelled in the Stratford-upon-Avon region.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure these services are brought back into operation as quickly as possible and we regret the inconvenience this is causing our customers in the meantime.

“We continue doing everything we can to manage the situation and maintain the standards we, as service providers, and our customers expect.”