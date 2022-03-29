Staff member at Stratford police station dismissed over false crime reports

A MEMBER of staff at Stratford police station has been dismissed for gross misconduct after a hearing found she had made a number of false crime reports.

Warwickshire Police has not named the woman but said the reports were made between September 2021 and February of this year.

The force said her “actions were found to have breached the professional behaviour standard of honesty and integrity”.

Head of professional standards, Superintendent Dafydd Goddard, said: “At Warwickshire Police, we expect all officers and staff to uphold the highest standards of professional behaviour.

“The actions of this person fell far below our expectations, creating considerable concern for colleagues and undermining the experiences of genuine victims of crime.”

The force said the outcome of the hearing is subject an appeals process.

The Herald has asked the police to name the member of staff, her role within the force and provide more details about the false crime reports.