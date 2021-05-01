Three men have been arrested after two men suffered serious stab wounds during an incident at a property in Alcester Road, Stratford in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to a report of an assault at a property in Alcester Road at 1.38am today (Saturday).

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound to his chest and another man in his 40s suffered stab wounds to his back and hand.

Police at the incident scene on Alcester Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

A short time later officers attended the property and arrested a 51-year-old man from London, a 28-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 66-year-old man from Stratford on suspicion of assault.

Detective Inspector Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a horrific attack that has left two men with very serious injuries. At the moment they are in hospital in a stable condition but both of their injuries are thought to be life changing.

“At this time one of the lines of enquiry we are following is that the victims and the suspects were known to each other.

“We will have a lot of officers in the area today as we try to piece together what happened in the early hours of this morning and I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 26 of 1 May 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.