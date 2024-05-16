St Benedict's rated 'good' by Ofsted.

ST Benedict’s Catholic High School in Alcester has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Staff and pupils are proud of the achievement as the grading means the school is good in all areas following the inspection on 12th and 13th March this year.

Led by headteacher, Luke Payton, and the dedicated staff team, the school has demonstrated rapid improvement across the board. The school had previously been judged requires improvement by Ofsted in 2020.