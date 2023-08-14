Stratford roadworks ‘hell’ – letter suggests county should consider compensation payments

COMPENSATION should be paid to residents whose lives have been made hell by the roadworks on Evesham Road, Stratford, according to a group of Lib Dem councillors.

They have sent an open letter asking Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to consider making amends to the residents whose lives have been severely disrupted by the work to install a new roundabout that will link Evesham Road to a new housing estate.

The five councillors all have wards affected by the work, which has dragged on for two years.