DESPITE a cold night, spirits were high and there was a warm glow in Bidford not surprising really as there was a fire eater and fireworks plus the big countdown to the lights being turned on by a local actress who has appeared on stage and screen.

Fire eater Arron Bjorn Cook wowed the crowd at the Bidford Xmas lights switch on on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was a traditional Christmas celebration which is what people like,” said Libby Batacanin from the Bidford Lights Committee. “The fire eater is also a stilt walker and proved very popular with youngsters. We had Bidford Area Community Choir singing carols, Shakespeare Morris dancing for the crowds, a few extra stalls and a Father Christmas and Mrs Christmas. It was a fantastic atmosphere and actress Charlie Clemmow said she was only too happy to switch on the lights.”

Christmas lights first made an appearance in 1999 and for the current ten members of the committee the true icing on the Christmas cake is to see everybody being brought together, both young and old alike but there are some characters who can cause a bit of a headcache for the committee – squirrels.