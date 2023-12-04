Questions were once again being asked this week about Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi’s business affairs over his involvement with the sale of the Telegraph Media Group, who publish the Daily Telegraph.

The Times has picked up on the fact that Mr Zahawi appeared to have gone against the spirit of Parliamentary rules where MPs are meant to officially declare business involvements.

However, Mr Zahawi says there has been no need for him to register with the advisory committee on business appointments (Acoba) as his role is not official.