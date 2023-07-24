A GROWING community will need a sports club that can grow with it and the concept of a - one sports club - in Stratford was once again bought into focus at a special presentation last week.

Plans for an ambitious state-of-the-art facility at the current Stratford Sports Club site took shape during a two-hour meeting where Project Rubicon – first revealed in the Herald in December 2021 – was discussed by club and board members lasty Wednesday.

Stratford Sports Club Project Rubicon.

So significant was this discussion that members who attended the recent AGM agreed the Rubicon needed an extended platform for meaningful dialogue to take place with a deliberately long period of time of two hours set aside for a thorough question and answer session.