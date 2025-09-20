Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total, simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? A golf ball could be hit further if it were smooth and didn’t have dimples on?

2. WHO AM I? The three stars pictured above will all be appearing in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, which starts today. Can you name them?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these is the odd one out - and why?

Emma Forbes; Sarah Greene; Konnie Huq; Caron Keating; Helen Skelton; Anthea Turner;

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Department store Debenhams went into administration

▶ Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan

▶ Lewis Capaldi had the best-selling single of the year with Someone You Loved

▶ The UK had a December general election

5. WHAT'S COOKING: From which European country does this famous cake originate?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: In 2010, who became the first European country to win the men’s Fifa World Cup outside of Europe?

7. POPTEASER: Which massive hit of the early 2000s has these lyrics?

I'm comin' out of my cage and I've been doin' just fine

Gotta, gotta be down because I want it all

It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this?

(It was only a kiss) It was only a kiss

8. WORDWISE: What do these three abbreviations stand for?

▶ ULEZ

▶ MRI

▶ HMRC

9. WHO... is Taylor Swift’s fiancé?

10. WHAT… film franchise series features the character John McClane?

11. WHERE... is the most northernly capital city in Europe?

12. WHICH… familiar 10-letter word can be typed using only the top letters of a standard keyboard?

13. WHERE AM I? In which US state was this photo taken?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False, the dimples mean the ball flight can be higher and further; 2 From left, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis and former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison; 3 They have all presented Blue Peter apart from Emma Forbes; 4 2019; 5 Black Forest gateau is from Germany; 6 Spain after beating the Netherlands in the final in South Africa; 7 Mr Brightside by The Killers; 8 Ultra Low Emission Zone, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs; 9 Travis Kelce; 10 Die Hard; 11 Reykjavik, Iceland; 12 Typewritter; 13 Daytona Beach is in Florida.