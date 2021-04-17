A LANDMARK medieval building is launching a £1m conservation campaign as it celebrates its founding 450 years ago.

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick is one of the most important and valuable medieval buildings in the county – and indeed England.

Constructed between the 13th and the 17th centuries for a variety of purposes, the main core of the site consists of two magnificent and highly decorated 15th century timber-framed guildhalls and the chapel they shared, as well as further medieval buildings which together formed a courtyard with a two-storey open gallery.

In 1571 they were repurposed by Robert Dudley, 1st Earl of Leicester and favourite of Elizabeth I, in order to house a community of alms folk known as the Brethren, who consisted of ex-military men deserving of support, and their master, who oversaw the running of the foundation.

As such they epitomise two key aspects of Englishness – the first is ancient buildings still in active use, and the second is an enduring commitment to civic service and philanthropy.

With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the hospital is embarking on a programme to conserve and improve the site, making it a more exciting and accessible visitor attraction. The plan is to develop a new pathway through the 500-year-old Master’s Garden, funded by sponsored bricks that will be placed along the path bearing an inscription of choice by the donor.

The target for the Pathway of Support is 250 sponsored bricks to raise £100,000 and Lord Mayor Terry Morris was the first person to donate a brick.

The mayor said: “I am proud to have ‘Cllr Terry Morris, Mayor of Warwick 2020-2021’ inscribed in stone for decades to come. Hopefully my great-great relatives will come to see it one day.”