“IT’S someone crazy!” says Stratford cabbie, Greg Rojewski who is furious along with cabbie colleagues that someone is placing nail spike devices on taxi ranks in the town centre causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage to their business.

But of more concern is the threat these spiking devices pose to the safety of children, pedestrians and animals.

“These spikes are dangerous not only to cars but imagine if someone stepped on one it would go straight through their shoes and could seriously injure a child, an elderly person or a dog being walked in town,” said Greg.